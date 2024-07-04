Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 122,879 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,073,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,879 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $158,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,154,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,348,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,158,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,329,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,684,000 after buying an additional 271,779 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $1,901,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Shares of UAA opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.67. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $9.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

