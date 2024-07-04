Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Down 3.7%

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $12.72. 22,512 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 965,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRDN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 23.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.28. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 75,737.85%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

