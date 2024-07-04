Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 939,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,331,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 475,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 307,069 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after buying an additional 12,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

In related news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $31.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

