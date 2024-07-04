Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Short Interest Down 7.1% in June

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the May 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 719,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of HCC stock opened at $73.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.86. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

