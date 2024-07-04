Waterway Wealth Management LLC Purchases 144 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.3% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,706,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,502,000 after buying an additional 91,416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 720,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,168,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,563,000 after purchasing an additional 127,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.65.

NYSE:JPM opened at $208.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $598.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $210.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

