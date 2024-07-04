Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,375 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 531,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 422,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,322,000 after purchasing an additional 62,686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,927,000 after purchasing an additional 94,738 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 109,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 106,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VOOG opened at $341.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $236.38 and a 12-month high of $342.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.