Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 127,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $22.52 on Thursday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.