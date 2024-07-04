Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $924,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 101,185 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 164,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 86,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,007,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 79,753 shares during the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECF opened at $8.26 on Thursday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $8.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

