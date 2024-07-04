Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.71 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Equinix by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 310,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,724,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at $15,187,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.33.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $749.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.80 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $755.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $799.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

