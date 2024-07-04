Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 48,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,746,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 38.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.80. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.03.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,568. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

