Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 55.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,673,000 after acquiring an additional 639,521 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $185,292,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 760,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,804,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Avery Dennison by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 736,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,933,000 after buying an additional 31,114 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVY. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE AVY opened at $216.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.21 and a fifty-two week high of $231.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $500,100.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,489.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $33,730.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $477,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $500,100.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,489.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

