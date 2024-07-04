Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 33,870 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,870 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 55,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 66.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

