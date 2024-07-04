Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 11,581 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,581 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 3.26% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter.

BATS XBJL opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.46.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

