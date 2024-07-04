Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 15,074 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,074 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 478.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC opened at $26.83 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $26.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.