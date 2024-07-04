Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,833 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 33,872 shares in the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 825,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,040,000 after buying an additional 117,215 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 428,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 384,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after buying an additional 22,494 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.14 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.48.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

