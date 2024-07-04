Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,798 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,798 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $87.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.42. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $92.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.