Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,392 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 3.4% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $491.04 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $491.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.90.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

