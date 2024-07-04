Wiser Wealth Management Inc Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.5% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $333.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $338.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.