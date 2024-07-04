Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.83 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $8.83 billion and $326.51 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $57,589.65 or 1.00218157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 153,269 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is an ERC-20 token representing Bitcoin on Ethereum. It enhances liquidity and enables Bitcoin’s use in DeFi. Managed by the WBTC DAO, it integrates with wallets, dapps, and smart contracts. WBTC is utilized for lending, borrowing, swapping, yield farming, and liquidity pools in Aave, Balancer, Compound, Kyber Network, MakerDAO, and Uniswap. WBTC was collaboratively launched in January 2019 by BitGo, Ren, Dharma, Kyber, Compound, MakerDAO, and Set Protocol. Merchants and custodians facilitate token minting and burning, with custodians storing BTC and performing transactions on Ethereum.”

