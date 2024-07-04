Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.61. Approximately 66,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 790,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XPOF shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Xponential Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,776,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

