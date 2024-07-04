Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Trading Down 2.6%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.69 and last traded at $17.72. Approximately 82,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,896,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZETA shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

Zeta Global Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

