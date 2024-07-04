Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.63

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.59. Zoned Properties shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 1,068 shares changing hands.

Zoned Properties Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53.

Zoned Properties Company Profile

Zoned Properties, Inc, a property investment company, focuses on acquiring real estate properties within the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. It operates through two segments: Property Investment Portfolio and Real Estate Services. The Property Investment Portfolio segment engages in the operations, leasing, and management of commercial properties.

