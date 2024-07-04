ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Position Trimmed by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at $16,345,913.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,474 shares of company stock worth $205,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.84 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. On average, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

