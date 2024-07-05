10,541 Shares in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Bought by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Down 3.6 %

PKST opened at $10.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $374.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.76. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Peakstone Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

