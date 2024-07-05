12,911 Shares in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Purchased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,920,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,271,000 after acquiring an additional 258,491 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,999,000 after buying an additional 136,378 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,366,000 after buying an additional 894,321 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,069,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,978,000 after buying an additional 762,605 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,893,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,969,000 after purchasing an additional 272,771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGCP opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $23.39.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

