1,643 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Purchased by American National Bank & Trust Co. VA

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,481,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.67.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $156.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.57. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

