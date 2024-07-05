17,055 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $581,503,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Crown Castle by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,910 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $201,582,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Crown Castle by 18,200.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,651,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.53.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $96.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

