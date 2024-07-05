18,183 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,000.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 22.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 218,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,075,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 98.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,106,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,884,000 after buying an additional 1,043,141 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 213.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of DG opened at $125.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.96. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $173.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.