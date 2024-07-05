29,047 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Acquired by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,071,000.

Get Humana alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Humana by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.55.

Humana Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE HUM traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $362.28. 37,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,443. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.65 and a 200-day moving average of $349.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.38 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.