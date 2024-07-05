2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Down to $33.63

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.63, but opened at $31.77. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $32.08, with a volume of 1,512,487 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average is $37.18.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.
Institutional Trading of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
