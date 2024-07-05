2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Down to $33.63

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.63, but opened at $31.77. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $32.08, with a volume of 1,512,487 shares traded.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 4.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average is $37.18.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Trading of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITX. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

