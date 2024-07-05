3,300 Shares in Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (NYSEARCA:SOF) Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (NYSEARCA:SOF – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Get Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF alerts:

Separately, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF in the fourth quarter worth $99,559,000.

Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SOF stock opened at $100.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.42 and a 200 day moving average of $100.43. Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.69.

About Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF

The Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (SOF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, focusing mainly on repurchase and OTC swap agreements with the intent to mirror the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The fund seeks to generate higher monthly income over cash portfolios while limiting yield curve exposure SOF was launched on Nov 15, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (NYSEARCA:SOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.