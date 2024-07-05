450 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Shares of LMT opened at $466.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $465.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $111.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

