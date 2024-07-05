6,118 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in AON by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.71.

AON stock opened at $294.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.03. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $344.68.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

