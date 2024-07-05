6,197 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Acquired by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 2,373.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE NEM opened at $43.45 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.18.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.