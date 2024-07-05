639 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 43.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3,647.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 36,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 35,565 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 16.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $243.37 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.27.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.50.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

