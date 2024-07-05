AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,779 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 111.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,606,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,361,000 after purchasing an additional 847,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at $43,832,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at $22,784,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 2,604.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 305,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after purchasing an additional 294,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAON traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.02. The company had a trading volume of 57,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,005. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.38 and its 200-day moving average is $79.63.

AAON Dividend Announcement

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. AAON’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,869. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,869. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,778.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAON shares. StockNews.com lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. William Blair started coverage on AAON in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

