ABCMETA Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $307,997.93 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $307,997.93 and $0.91 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012696 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001097 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008421 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,228.09 or 0.99830022 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011836 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00063424 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000306 USD and is down -4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.