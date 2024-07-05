Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Gap Up to $28.24

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.24, but opened at $28.99. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF shares last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 56,756 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 409.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 97,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 78,274 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,030,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

