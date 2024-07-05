Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.69

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 45817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Abrdn Healthcare Investors

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQH. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

