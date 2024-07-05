Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.69

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 45817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Abrdn Healthcare Investors
Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
