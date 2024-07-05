Acala Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.64 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0539 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $55.07 million and $3.64 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00012201 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001112 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008453 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,100.98 or 0.99864592 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006603 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00063805 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05336856 USD and is down -15.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $3,181,817.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

