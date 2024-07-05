Accel Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Accel Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $83.42 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.26 and a 52 week high of $83.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.25 and its 200 day moving average is $74.09. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

