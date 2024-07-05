Accel Wealth Management Takes $207,000 Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $63.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.03.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

