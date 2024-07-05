Accel Wealth Management Takes Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 102,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MRO. Truist Financial cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.