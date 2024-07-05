Accel Wealth Management Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 3.9 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $182.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.36 and its 200-day moving average is $136.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $184.86. The company has a market cap of $946.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

