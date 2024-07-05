Advisor Resource Council Cuts Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,589 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Shopify were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Up 1.0 %

SHOP opened at $66.73 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average is $72.79. The company has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of -392.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHOP. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.42.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

