Advisor Resource Council Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Advisor Resource Council lessened its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,112 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average of $48.14. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $48.65.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

