Advisor Resource Council Has $524,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Advisor Resource Council reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,492 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94. The company has a market capitalization of $131.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

