AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ) Shares Up 0%

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.13 and last traded at $24.13. Approximately 1,615 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.02 million, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average of $23.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 9.47% of AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF

The AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US-listed companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from the restaurant business. EATZ was launched on Apr 20, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

