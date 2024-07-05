Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARE

Aecon Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$14.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.50. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$8.42 and a 52-week high of C$17.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$908.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.49.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 3.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 0.9104803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.