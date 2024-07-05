AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives $175.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.20.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AeroVironment

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $91,187.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $170.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.72 and a beta of 0.51. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $91.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.43.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.48 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.